CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is overhead. Clear skies and light wind will get the day started rather cold. However, conditions will gradually warm up. As high pressure moves east, an approaching warm front will move north. An isolated shower is possible Thursday as conditions warm to more seasonal levels. As forecasted well above normal conditions will be with us for the late week and Weekend. As a cold front approaches and stalls a shower and thunderstorm chance will be with us for the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: upper 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy,and not as cold, Low: upper 40s
Thursday: Mix of clouds & sun with an isolated shower, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, with an scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: around 80...Low: around 60
Monday: Monday: Scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s
