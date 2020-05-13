Sunny and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is overhead. Clear skies and light wind will get the day started rather cold. However, conditions will gradually warm up. As high pressure moves east, an approaching warm front will move north. An isolated shower is possible Thursday as conditions warm to more seasonal levels. As forecasted well above normal conditions will be with us for the late week and Weekend. As a cold front approaches and stalls a shower and thunderstorm chance will be with us for the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !