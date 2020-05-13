Quick Warm Up Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Big Warm Up ahead.
As high pressure moves offshore, combined with a change in the jet stream lifting to our north, much warmer, June-like temperatures for the late week. Actually, 70s on Thursday, with a small chance of a few showers, is seasonable for May. Temperatures in the 80s Friday and the weekend, with a chance for some scattered afternoon and evening storms.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows mid to upper 40s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, chance of a few showers, more seasonable. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.
Friday: Sun and clouds, warmer. Slight chance of a PM storm. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, warm. Scattered PM t-storms. Highs mid 80s. Lows low 60s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm, Scattered PM t-storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low 60s.
Monday: AM showers, partly sunny. Highs low 80s.Low 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 70s.
