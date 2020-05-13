PVCC to honor Class of 2020 in virtual commencement

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College will honor its Class of 2020 with a virtual commencement in the late summer.
PVCC’s commencement ceremony was originally set to take place Thursday, May 14, at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. It is now set to be held online 2 p.m. Saturday, August 17. Later that day, graduates and their families will be able to participate in a drive-through event at PVCC’s main campus in Albemarle County.
This year’s graduates will also have the opportunity to participate in the spring 2021 traditional ceremony.
05/13/2020 Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:
Charlottesville, Va. – May 13, 2020 – Piedmont Virginia Community College will honor the 920 members of the Class of 2020 with a virtual commencement ceremony on August 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The ceremony will be live-streamed so that students, family and friends can participate together, and will be available thereafter on the PVCC YouTube channel.
The virtual ceremony includes many of the traditional graduation components, including speakers, and allows for student participation through photos and expressions. In the afternoon of the same day, PVCC will celebrate the accomplishments of graduates and bring the college community together with a drive-through event held on the main campus. This year’s graduates will also have the opportunity to participate in the spring 2021 traditional ceremony.
PVCC students have answered the call to adapt to change with immediacy and persistence, and observing these accomplishments with ceremony and celebration is of the utmost importance to the school. These students are to be commended for their undeterred dedication to and achievement of their academic goals.
“A PVCC graduation is a community celebration. We honor the accomplishments of our friends and neighbors as they leave PVCC to continue their education or enter our region's workforce. I will miss seeing thousands of family and friends in John Paul Jones Arena but I hope that this virtual graduation and drive-through celebration will be a worthy substitute,” said PVCC President Frank Friedman.
Further details will be released in the near future.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.