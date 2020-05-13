Michael Kraus selected No. 3 overall in Premier Lacrosse League Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA men’s lacrosse star Michael Kraus was selected by the Waterdogs Lacrosse Club with the third pick in the first round of the Premier Lacrosse League Draft on Wednesday night.
The former Cavalier attackman was the second overall pick by the Connecticut Hammerheads in the Major League Lacrosse Draft draft last week.
Kraus is tied for 4th in UVA program history with 240 points.
He is 7th in goals (131), and 6th in assists (109), and is one of just four players in program history to reach the 100-goal/100-assist club for his career.
