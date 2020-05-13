Leesburg-area attorney says seniors should be planning for their future

LEESBURG, Va. (WVIR) - An attorney who specializes in elder law and estate planning said the pandemic should force seniors to make a plan.
University of Virginia grad and founder of Legacy Elder Law Center Rory Clark says changes are inevitable, and as a person ages they tend to come up a little bit more rapidly.
“So sitting down and having open conversations with your family about your desires, about your concerns and priorities, and thinking through what options may be available for you in the future would be important,” Clark said.
Clark says end-of-life planning is important, but so is making a plan for if you get sick and whether you’d like to continue living at home or move into a facility. He says the more your families know about your desires, the better.
