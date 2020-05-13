Hundreds sign petitions calling for schools to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Getting a diploma in front of family and friends is not happening for many high school students, and that has got some of them starting petitions asking for that to change.
More than 390 folks have weighed in, calling on Augusta County schools to host in-person graduations later in the year. Even more have signed petitions for the same thing in Shenandoah and Fauquier counties.
Schools across the country moved classes online, or canceled the remainder of the academic year outright, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Graduation ceremonies in many areas are also being moved to online-only.
