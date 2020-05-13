Crozet Volunteer Fire Dept. cancels 4th of July parade

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus is forcing the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department to cancel its annual 4th of July parade.
The department says it made the tough decision after reviewing local and state health data models, and turnout turnout at frivolous parades. It says the popularity of the event makes social distancing very difficult, if not impossible.
05/12/2020 Facebook Post from the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department:
Dear Crozet residents - we want to let you know that we are sincerely sorry about cancelling this years 4th of July parade. It was not a decision that was made easily. In fact, much consideration of available local/statewide health data, models, and review of previous parades were considered in reaching this decision. Ultimately, it is the safety of YOU - our community, that we want to protect. If you have ever attended one of our parades, you know how popular they are. This makes social distancing very difficult, if not impossible. The risk to you and your families is just too great to move forward.
We appreciate your understanding and fully support the Crozet Community Association's Independence Day Committee's decision to cancel their event as well.
Sincerely,
Gary M. Dillon, ChiefCrozet VFD
