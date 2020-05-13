Crozet Volunteer Fire Dept. cancels 4th of July parade

Dear Crozet residents - we want to let you know that we are sincerely sorry about cancelling this years 4th of July parade. It was not a decision that was made easily. In fact, much consideration of available local/statewide health data, models, and review of previous parades were considered in reaching this decision. Ultimately, it is the safety of YOU - our community, that we want to protect. If you have ever attended one of our parades, you know how popular they are. This makes social distancing very difficult, if not impossible. The risk to you and your families is just too great to move forward.