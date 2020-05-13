COVID-19 Local Response Fund in the Valley wants to help those slipping through the cracks

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge launched the COVID-19 Local Response Fund in the middle of March as a response to the pandemic.
The Foundation has raised $345,000 and issued $300,000 of that through grants to dozens of nonprofits, helping to meet the most immediate needs of people in the community.
Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge President and CEO, Dan Layman, says he’s pleased with both their fundraising efforts and the effectiveness of the grants. The Foundation is now moving into phase two, which aims to identify those who may be slipping through the cracks.
"While I say it has worked well so far we know it hasn't worked for everybody, and so that is this new phase of work," Layman said. "To find out who has it not been working for well, and what do they need, and how can we best support them?"
Within the next week Layman says the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge expects to launch a resident survey to help identify those needs. People will be able to complete that survey online, on paper, and by phone.
