Community Investment Collaborative announces doubling of Business Recovery Fund

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — May 12, 2020 — The Community Investment Collaborative (CIC) announced today that it had secured a $300,000 private investment to double the size of the Business Recovery Fund. The Business Recovery Fund was created with $300,000 in funding support from the City of Charlottesville and the County of Albemarle. Today’s announcement doubles the size of the fund.
Applications for the additional funding will open on Friday, May 15th, and applicants must complete their application by Friday, May 29th, 2020, at 5 PM. Applicants who applied in the initial round that completed on May 11th but did not receive funding will be considered in Round 2. Online applications will be available beginning Friday, May 15, 2020 at cicville.org/business-recovery-fund/.
“We’re excited to leverage private resources with the local government support to help small businesses affected by COVID-19,” said Stephen Davis, President of CIC. “This fund, coupled with the Fluvanna Recovery Loan, is creating access to capital for small business owners throughout the region. We hope to have additional announcements in the coming weeks.”
The fund will provide existing businesses with an additional source of capital to help restart operations. Loans of up to $10,000 with a three-year repayment period, low-interest rate, and six-month grace period until the first payment is due are available through the fund.
The Community Investment Collaborative has been providing business education programming, mentoring, peer support, and startup financing to Charlottesville area entrepreneurs since 2012. In that time, 397 entrepreneurs have completed its Entrepreneur Workshop and it has made over $846,000 in loans to local businesses. For more information, please email stephen@cicville.org or call 434-218-3481.
