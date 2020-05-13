Charlottesville Parks & Rec announces summer 2020 cancellations due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Parks and Recreation has announced that swimming pools, spray grounds, and summer camps have been closed for the summer 2020 season due to COVID-19 precautions.
All outdoor parks and trails will remain open with guidelines to use distancing of at least 6 feet apart while using parks and trails.
The list of facilities that are closed until further notice includes indoor recreation centers and pools, playgrounds on park or city school property, outdoor basketball courts, tennis courts and picnic shelters, park restrooms, parking lots at Mcintire Park, Pen Park, Tonsler Park and Washington Park, Meadowcreek Golf Course, Charlottesville Skate Park, Sugar Hollow Reservoir, and the downtown administration office.
City Market To-Go will continue to operate using the existing pre-order and drive-thru model.
Dog parks are open, but are limited to 10 people at a time in the fenced-in area until further notice.
Customers affected by the program/event cancellations will receive additional information from Parks & Recreation regarding refund options.
Updates about facilities, classes/programs and events will be on the city of Charlottesville’s website at www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec . If you have questions, send an email to parksandrec@charlottesville.gov or call (434) 970-3260.
