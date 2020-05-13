Charlottesville coffee business to donate special blend to SMJH

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based coffee company is brewing up a new blend, along with some generosity.
Snowing In Space is selling Frontline Fuel, named after the men and women that are on the front lines of the coronavirus battle. For every bag sold on its website, Snowing In Space will donate another bag to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
“We appreciate everything everyone is doing. We know how scary a time it is, so this is a small thing we can do for local healthcare workers to keep them fueled and focused to support all of us,” Snowing In Space CEO Paul Dierkers said.
Dierkers says he has many friends who work long hours in hospitals, and knows that sometimes they need that extra pick-me-up.
