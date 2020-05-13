Charlottesville City Council discusses future plans with various boards, commissions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, Charlottesville City Council discussed how to move forward with various boards and commissions during the pandemic.
During a virtual webinar, they looked at how groups like the Planning Commission and Board of Architectural Review can conduct meetings, which are required to be public.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker says she wants to make sure the public still has a chance to weigh in on decisions being made. “That’s my only concern with this is just to make sure that we, one, don’t create more of a divide because this is the time that those types of things happen.”
Councilors are in favor of boards having meetings virtually whenever possible.
