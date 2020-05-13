Charlottesville, Albemarle County urge businesses to flush their pipes before reopening to reduce health risks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County are urging businesses to flush their pipes before they reopen following closures forced by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Albemarle County Service Authority (ACSA) sent out letters and the city of Charlottesville utilities department sent out postcards to businesses this week. They warn of the health risks from stagnant water left in pipes during the two-month closure. The utilities suggest businesses run cold and hot water through the lines and replace filters.
“The water can age within their systems, and then as water ages, the disinfectant can disappear and then bacteria can result in those systems, so we recommend businesses flush their water lines through their faucets,” said Charlottesville utilities director Lauren Hildebrand.
ACSA customers can request a one-time credit for the water used to flush the pipes. Customers can do that by contacting the ACSA online.
For more information about flushing pipes, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/building-water-system.html.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there’s no evidence of the COVID-19 virus in the drinking water supply.
