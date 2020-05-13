Business owner receives input from the community on potential reopening

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville business owner has been working with the community to get an idea of what people would like to see as restaurants, breweries, and wineries prepare to start partially reopening as early as Friday.
"I don't think just sort of flipping the open sign back on and putting on a mask and going back to normal is going to be a fix,” Business Owner Hunter Smith said.
Smith has been in the restaurant and brewery industry for years; he owns Champion Brewing Company and Champion Grill. He and his peers are working to make sure they can take every precaution possible before reopening since the beginning of the COVD-19 pandemic.
"Between the Restaurant Association and the Brewers Guild we’ve been working with the governor’s office to understand what the regulations are going to be and sort of what’s going to be safe and compliant but on the flip side of that, I wanted to know from my peers sort of what do you actually want to do? If you can be open what will you be comfortable with?” Smith said.
Smith says he heard from people on both ends of the debate, some saying they will not be eating out for some time and others wanting to go out as soon as possible. He says most people are open to the idea of eating out but said they would be more comfortable with outdoor seating and clear procedures from individual places.
"At the very least I think you’ll see a focus on outdoor seating and proper distancing, staff in PPE, masks at the very least for staff some places will go mandatory for guests and others will be optional but encouraged," Smith said.
Smith hopes people are patient with establishments working around the clock to make sure they are following the guidelines of phase one of reopening. “I’m hoping there’s a safe sort of intermediate step to sort of getting folks back open and hanging out with each other to some extent."
