Without an in-person UVA Final Exercises, businesses on the corner stand to take a hit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -There will be no in-person final exercises at the University of Virginia this weekend and that means businesses on the corner will miss out on heavy foot traffic.
While UVA plans to hold a virtual graduation Saturday, that is no substitute for the thousands of people who attend final exercises weekend at the university.
Without the many visitors, businesses like Ragged Mountain Running Shop on the corner are missing out on yet another profitable weekend.
“Anytime there’s a big UVA event there’s a percentage of the townspeople who are nervous to come down here because of traffic, but we certainly get a lot of families that stop in, a lot of foot traffic,” Ragged Mountain Running Shop employee Alec Lorenzoni said.
Ragged Mountain Running Shop also says most of its employees are UVA students and it will not be able to host its annual goodbye celebration to the graduating fourth-year students.
