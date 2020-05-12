UVA Football adds grad transfer receiver Ra’Shaun Henry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team is adding an experienced receiver to its roster, as Ra’Shaun Henry is joining the Cavaliers.
Henry spent the last three years at FCS program St. Francis (PA.).
The 6-foot-2 receiver caught 90-passes last season, for over 1,118 yards, and nine touchdowns, and he was named First Team All-Conference.
UVA will be looking to replace the production of Joe Reed and Hasise Dubois, who combined for 152-catches for more than 17-hundred yards and 13 TD’s.
Rising senior Terrell Jana caught 73 passes last year, for 878-yards.
Ra’Shaun Henry has one season of eligibility remaining, and the grad transfer is eligible to play immediately.
