Time running out to vote absentee in May 19 local elections

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot for local elections coming up next week is Tuesday, May 12.
More than 50 localities in Virginia are set to hold elections on May 19th. That includes the town of Scottsville, Staunton and Waynesboro.
Anyone can request an absentee ballot due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Use reason 2A on the application.
Requests for mail-in ballots must be received by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 12th. In-person voting will continue through Saturday, May 16.
Election Day is May 19th.
Registered voters can also use the same reason code to cast an absentee ballot in the June 23 primary elections. Absentee voting for the primaries is open for several more weeks.
