Sunny and cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A sunny and chilly start to our day. High pressure will eventually begin to move east and a southwest flow will usher in much warmer conditions by Thursday. Meanwhile skies will remain sunny, and wind speeds will ease. The late week looks great with warmer temperatures and sunshine. The Weekend looks pretty good as well, however, there will be a cold front close by that may trigger a late shower or storm. Have a great and safe day !