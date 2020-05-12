CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A sunny and chilly start to our day. High pressure will eventually begin to move east and a southwest flow will usher in much warmer conditions by Thursday. Meanwhile skies will remain sunny, and wind speeds will ease. The late week looks great with warmer temperatures and sunshine. The Weekend looks pretty good as well, however, there will be a cold front close by that may trigger a late shower or storm. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny and cool, High: low 60s
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold, Low: upper 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 60
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny with a shower, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Partly sunny with a scattered shower, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
