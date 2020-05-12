Public safety officials escort family leaving UVA Medical Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A family leaving the University of Virginia Medical Center got a special escort Tuesday afternoon.
Members of the Charlottesville Police Department, Charlottesville Fire Department, and UVA Police lined up to escort a baby born prematurely who had been treated at the medical center since October.
Cars flashed their sirens and horns as the family left the hospital to show them support.
The agencies wanted to congratulate the family on the baby’s health, and make sure they had a safe ride to the interstate.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.