Neroli Spa in Charlottesville lays out reopening plans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With Virginia Governor Ralph Northam expected to open businesses back up this weekend, employees are getting prepared.
Staff at Neroli Spa say they are excited to be reopening this weekend, but their top priority is safety and making sure customers are protected and feel safe with their services.
“We’re anticipating high demand and just taking it a day at a time,” Neroli Spa Owner Suzanne Owen said.
The spa has been open this week for medical-grade treatments, like Botox and fillers, but expects to be cleared to open up for full services including manicures, pedicures, and facials on May 15. Staff are making sure those services are safe.
“We’re spacing appointments so that clients will have limited contact with each other, and with technicians, we’re limiting our capacity, and then we’re also sterilizing with a UVC light,” Owen said.
The Medical Director of Neroli Spa Robert Schmidt says he has been focusing on more reconstructive treatments since elective procedures were postponed. “Ever since march, anytime I’ve had an interaction with a patient I’ve been wearing an n-95, and certainly the practice of social distancing remains important."
Ultimately, staff say it is up to customers when business will return to its full potential.
“There's going to have to be this balancing act between personal safety and restarting the economy,” Schmidt said.
“People feel very confident in coming in they know that we will take good care of them, all of our clients have been coming to for 14, 15 years so they trust us,” Owen said.
Owen says if people still don’t feel comfortable coming in just yet, they are offering virtual consultations.
