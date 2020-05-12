Master planning for Crozet goes virtual

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Master planning for Crozet is going online as part of Albemarle County’s “Imagine Crozet” initiative.
The Crozet Community Advisory Committee meetings will be streamed online, along with a series of workshops. The master plan guides future development in the area.
Wednesday, May 12 starting at 7 p.m., the group will look at the timeline and feedback, as well as start drafting some of the plan’s language.
The workshops topics vary and are held approximately twice a month.
Albemarle County Release: Crozet Master Plan Update, Monday, May 11th, 2020
During the past few weeks, we’ve been hard at work finding new ways to hear from you while you’re home.
Starting this month, we’ll be releasing a series of Virtual Workshops and streaming the Crozet Community Advisory Committee’s virtual meetings. You can access these virtual workshops and meetings at www.publicinput.com/imaginecrozet and clicking “Participate” on the appropriate topic.
If you’re unable to access the Internet or have difficulties participating, we are working to make dial-in options available and can provide paper materials upon request. Please contact staff if you need any assistance.We hope you’re staying well and can’t wait to see you again!
Virtual Workshops
Share your thoughts with us for up to 3 weeks after the start date listed below. You can expect these topics:
Starting Monday, May 4
Architecture & Preservation - Design and historic preservation guidance for Downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.
Starting Tuesday, May 26
Connectivity: Bicycle & Pedestrian Focus Sidewalks, bike facilities, and trails.
Starting Monday, June 15
Connectivity: Roadways & Transit Focus Vehicular traffic, roadway improvements, and transit.
Starting Monday, July 6
Conservation Public parks, greenways, and sustainability.
Community Advisory Committee
Tune in as staff provides an overview of the Master Plan’s progress and asks for the CAC’s feedback on these topics:
Wednesday, May 13 | 7:00 PM Character & Land Use Discussion #1 Review of revised timeline and feedback, draft Character Guiding Principles and Goals, and land use definitions.
Wednesday, June 10 | 7:00 PM Character & Land Use Discussion #2 Review of draft land use build out scenarios and potential changes to individual property designations.
Wednesday, July 8 | 7:00 PM Connectivity Discussion Review of Connectivity feedback, draft Guiding Principles and Goals, and potential infrastructure improvements.
WHAT IS THE CROZET MASTER PLAN?
The Master Plan is a collaboratively developed document that describes the Crozet community’s vision for future development and guides future public and private development. It includes recommendations for housing, transportation, parks, and other community facilities.
WHAT IS THE CROZET COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE?
The Crozet Community Advisory Committee (CAC) supports the creation and implementation of the Crozet Master Plan. While the group is appointed by the Board of Supervisors, its meetings are open to the public and provide an opportunity for open conversation about ongoing development.
Do you have questions?Please contact Neighborhood Planner, Andrew Knuppel: aknuppel@albemarle.org