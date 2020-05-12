Local clergy group calls on Governor Northam to keep Virginia closed

May 12, 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As many businesses prepare for Phase 1 of reopening in the commonwealth, local clergy group Congregate Charlottesville is calling on Governor Ralph Northam to keep Virginia closed.

The group calls plans to reopen “reckless and cruel”, saying no plans are in place for supporting vulnerable communities. It also warns that evictions will skyrocket without a plan for rent forgiveness.

The group is asking people to call, tweet, and e-mail the governor, who is expected to finalize his decision on whether to reopen the commonwealth on Wednesday.

