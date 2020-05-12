James Madison’s Montpelier to reopen grounds, gardens, trails

At present, all indoor spaces, including the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center, the galleries, the house and cellars, the South Yard structures, the archaeology lab, the Gilmore Cabin, and the 1910 Train Depot, will remain closed. No tours or other educational programs, other than existing interpretive signage, will be offered. As Governor Northam's office issues further directives for easing restrictions and phasing in the reopening of Virginia, Montpelier anticipates offering outdoor tours and limited access to the Visitor Center Museum Shop and restrooms. In the meantime, Montpelier is staying virtually open for business by educating, inspiring, and engaging the public with its continuing work, which includes publicly accessible blog posts, websites, podcasts, online courses, webinars, and social media platforms for the public to enjoy. Montpelier encourages parents, students, and teachers to use and share this information as it continues to be a place of education, inspiration, and American history.