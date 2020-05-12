Great Harvest Bread Company provides yeast to home bakers during quarantine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Great Harvest Bread Company in the city has been steadily selling out of yeast for home bakers.
The local baker started doing curbside pickup service for yeast in mid-March when quarantine began. Since then, owners at Great Harvest say they can barely keep it in stock.
"We had a case of 24 and we sold it within three days - I had a really difficult time getting it back in. We do have it in now, this time I ordered it in three cases. So I’m very well stocked, and I’m hoping that lasts me at least a week,” Great Harvest Bread Company Owner Aileen Magnotto.
Great Harvest also had fresh whole-grain flour and white flour in stock. They plan to continue the curbside service through the summertime.
