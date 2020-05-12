Gov. Northam delays Northern Virginia reopening until May 29

Data show that Northern Virginia is substantially higher than the rest of the commonwealth in percentage of positive tests for COVID-19, for example. The Northern Virginia Region has about a 25 percent positivity rate, while the rest of the commonwealth is closer to 10 percent. Further, in the last 24 hours, the Northern Virginia Region reported over 700 cases, while the rest of the commonwealth reported approximately 270. On any given day, 70 percent of the commonwealth’s positive cases are attributable to the Northern Virginia Region.