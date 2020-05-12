Fifth inmate in Virginia dies from COVID-19

By Adrianna Hargrove | May 12, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT - Updated May 12 at 1:31 PM

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections has confirmed a fifth Virginia inmate has died due to COVID-19.

The VaDoC says the offender was a 69-year-old man serving 75 years in prison for rape, sexual assault and burglary.

The 69-year-old inmate was admitted to VCU Hospital on April 27.

The VaDoC says he had pre-existing conditions that included hyperlipidemia and emphysema.

Over 200 inmates at Dillwyn Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19, with six offenders currently hospitalized.

