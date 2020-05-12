Covenant School alum Emily Maupin newest addition to UVA Women’s Basketball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - By the time Emily Maupin touches ground she will be at her third college, however the grad transfer says it’s been worth it: Maupin has landed at the University of Virginia, her dream school.
“It’s always been my dream to play at UVA, and come back and play for my hometown,” Maupin said.
After scoring 2,256 points and 1,778 rebounds at the Covenant School, she chose to attend Elon University. After two years there, the guard transferred to Liberty University and sat out due to NCAA transfer rules.
“I was graciously offered a position at Liberty, and I took that not even knowing I would have the possibility of graduating in three years at the time. And then as things played out, I realized that I was going to be able to graduate in three years,” Maupin said.
Maupin is able to play right away for UVA Head Coach Tina Thompson, a member of the WNBA Hall of Fame.
“She’s such a legend,” Maupin said. “I mean, I just can’t wait to learn from her."
Maupin’s house is divided, though. Her father was born and raised in Charlottesville and is a Wahoo at heart. Her mother went to UNC Chapel Hill.
“We kind of have a rivalry dynamic going on there, but it’s going to be fine,” Maupin said. “My mom said she will be a Virginia women’s basketball fan and then be a Tar Heel with everything else.”
Regardless what team she plays for, Maupin has one purpose for playing the game of basketball: "For all the kids that want to be a college basketball player, that maybe even want to play for UVA, just knowing that if they put in the work and God guides them in that direction that they can do anything they can set their mind to,” she said.
In the meantime, Maupin is training and preparing herself for the time when sports come back.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.