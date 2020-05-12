Cooler than normal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Broad area of high pressure is expected to keep us dry through late week. Sunshine and cool temperatures for now, however, as the ridge of high pressure moves east conditions will begin o warm. Temperatures Tonight are expected to dip into the 30s.. A more southerly flow will allow temperatures to eventually warm into the 80s. Looking ahead to the Weekend, a nearby cold front may trigger a few late day showers and storms Saturday,Sunday, and Monday. Have a great and safe day !