Cooler than normal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Broad area of high pressure is expected to keep us dry through late week. Sunshine and cool temperatures for now, however, as the ridge of high pressure moves east conditions will begin o warm. Temperatures Tonight are expected to dip into the 30s.. A more southerly flow will allow temperatures to eventually warm into the 80s. Looking ahead to the Weekend, a nearby cold front may trigger a few late day showers and storms Saturday,Sunday, and Monday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny,cool and breezy, High: low 60s
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold, Low: upper 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 60
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a late shower,High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, with showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
