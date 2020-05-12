Chills Tonight, Pleasant Wednesday. Much Warmer Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cool and pleasant Wednesday and then temperatures Warm quickly for the late week.
More CHILLS overnight. FROST ADVISORY for the Shenandoah Valley and portions of Central Virginia. Protect crops and sensitive vegetation form the cold temperatures.
After another early cold start Wednesday, a pleasant, cool afternoon with highs in the 60s. As high pressure moves offshore, combined with a change in the jet stream lifting to our north, much warmer, June-like temperatures for the late week. Actually, 70s on Thursday, with a small chance of a few showers, is seasonable for May. Temperatures in the 80s Friday and the weekend, with a chance for some scattered afternoon and evening storms.
Tonight: Mostly clear, cold, areas of frost. Lows 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool, pleasant. Highs 65-70. Lows upper 40s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, chance of a few showers, more seasonable. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.
Friday: Sun and clouds, warmer. Slight chance of a PM storm. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, warm. Scattered PM t-storms. Highs mid 80s. Lows low 60s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm, Scattered PM t-storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low 60s.
Monday: AM showers, partly sunny. Highs low 80s.Low 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.