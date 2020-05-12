Chills Tonight, Pleasant Wednesday. Much Warmer Late Week

After another early cold start Wednesday, a pleasant, cool afternoon with highs in the 60s. As high pressure moves offshore, combined with a change in the jet stream lifting to our north, much warmer, June-like temperatures for the late week. Actually, 70s on Thursday, with a small chance of a few showers, is seasonable for May. Temperatures in the 80s Friday and the weekend, with a chance for some scattered afternoon and evening storms.