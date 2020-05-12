Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA seeing more adoptions

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People are taking home a lot of forever friends from the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
CASPCA says it had 58 adoptions last week.
The shelter is currently not open to the public, but folks can online and set up appointments.
CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter says she is pleasantly surprised with how things are going.
“It’s a new challenge. I am so impressed with this team with how they’re handled it, and again, being able to do this many adoptions with quickly having to shift our way of doing business. It’s different when you can’t just have folks coming in to check animals out,” Gunter said.
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is still accepting online and other donations. The shelter says it specifically needs pet crates and pens.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.