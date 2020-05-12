Central Virginia economic recovery group meets virtually to share ideas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Project Rebound Tuesday hosted a virtual conversation to get input from the area’s business community
The vision for the group, which is already 300 strong, came together just two weeks ago with a focus on economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.
Dozens of area leaders shared ideas Tuesday on immediate needs for businesses and new opportunities.
Many agree that working remotely has redefined the workplace.
"I keep thinking of telework, because I work for local government in Albemarle County and everybody’s going “Telework! It’s working. We don’t need to rent another space. People can work from home. People can share offices” Tara Yoder, who works for Albemarle County, said.
Sarah Collie, with UVA organizational excellence, says she thinks there will be a lot of discomfort along the way that will force us to see the opportunities on the other side.
