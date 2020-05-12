“Boost My Biz” online series aims to help Central Virginia businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center wants to help service businesses find success online during the pandemic.
The “Boost My Biz” online series of workshops picks up Wednesday, May 13 at 10 a.m. It’s free and lasts an hour. Businesses can get tips on marketing, website effectiveness, and much more.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Central Virginia Small Business Development Center Release
Wednesday, May 13th, 10:00-11:00 am. No Charge.
Now more than ever, driving customer engagement online is a key factor in achieving business goals. The Fellows Group will share a wealth of knowledge and tips relating to marketing, website effectiveness, customer engagement, advertising choices, and when and how to use social media. In this one-hour presentation, you’ll learn about a wide range of tactics that can help you decide how to best position or re-position your business online.
Brought to you by the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center (CVSBDC) in collaboration with the Charlottesville Business Innovation Council (CBIC) and Community Investment Collaborative (CIC).