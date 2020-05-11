VPAP tool visualizes COVID-19 cases by zip code

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As promised, Virginia has started providing COVID-19 data by zip code, and the Virginia Public Access Project has compiled it into this interactive map.
It’s color coded to show the number of cases per ten-thousand people.
If you zoom into the Charlottesville area, you see most of the area averages between 5 and 25 cases in each designated region. If you zoom back out, it’s easy to track the hot spots. Dillwyn is among the areas with a higher number of cases following an outbreak at Dillwyn Correctional Center.
