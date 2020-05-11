UVA telemedicine tools developed for Ebola improving COVID-19 care

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Telemedicine tools first developed at the University of Virginia to battle Ebola are now playing a major role in improving care for COVID-19 patients. The technology is allowing doctors and nurses to provide personal, high-quality care while reducing their risk of infection and conserving personal protective equipment.
The telemedicine technology was first developed by UVA Health in 2014. In the last 20 years, the Karen S. Rheuban Center for Telehealth has facilitated more than 50,000 patient encounters in more than 150 locations across the commonwealth.
Telemedicine is typically used to help treat patients living in rural or remote areas. Now, it’s being used inside the hospital on every single patient who’s tested positive for COVID-19.
“UVA was in a unique position in that we had sort of thought about how to do this," Special Pathogens Unit Director Dr. Kyle Enfield said. "So, we were able to roll it out fast. And we really do have some amazing people that work in our telemedicine program who are able to sort of think nimbly about how they can scale this up quickly.”
Experts say this new application shows just how powerful and versatile telemedicine tools can be. The setup also allows family members and friends to communicate with the patient, which doctors say is so important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
