TJHD to offer free COVID-19 testing at Esmont community center May 15

05/10/2020 Release from the Thomas Jefferson Health District:
We’re offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing this Friday, May 15, at B.F. Yancey School Community Center in southern County of Albemarle. Testing is for people ages 18+ who have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, new loss of taste/smell, etc). People MUST schedule an appointment on Wednesday or Thursday this week by calling 434-972-6261.
