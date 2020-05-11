Sunny, breezy and cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The cold front that brought a few early morning showers and clouds to our area has moved east. High pressure is gradually building in ushering in a drier air mass and steady westerly wind. Although temperatures will remain below average the next couple of days by weeks end a significant warm up is expected. Clear skies Tonight will allow conditions to be cold . Protect sensitive plants and keep pets indoors.. As high pressure moves east a southerly wind will develop by late week boosting temperatures into the 80s. A few scattered storms are possible this Weekend, but not a wash out. Have a great and safe day !