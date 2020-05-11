Sprint Pavilion weighs future of Fridays After Five due to COVID-19 concerns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The general manager of Charlottesville’s Sprint Pavilion is weighing the future of a beloved community event.
Due to statewide restrictions to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Pavilion has had to cancel Fridays After Five for the foreseeable future.
General Manager Kirby Hutto says spring and summertime are usually the busiest time for the outdoor venue, and he hopes to see the weekly event return soon.
“We certainly want to make sure that everything is safe, so we are going to be looking at all of our processes and procedures and cleaning, and all the things that go into creating a new safe environment for people to gather in," Hutto said.
Hutto added that the venue is considering doing small-scale events in the fall.
