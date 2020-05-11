Painted rocks with messages of gratitude spotted around Scott Stadium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some messages of inspiration and gratitude are popping up around the University of Virginia.
Dozens of colorful rocks have been spotted around Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. No one seems to be sure who is putting them there, but the messages are being seen and appreciated by UVA Medical Center staff members. Those staff members have been parking at the stadium to catch shuttles to the hospital.
“I’m assuming it’s Charlottesville residents, since most of the college students are gone,” Talia Hoffman said. “It’s definitely an amazing thing to see during this tough time.”
NBC29 has heard from others who have spotted the colorful rocks, and they want to express their thanks to the painter(s) for bringing some joy into their lives.
