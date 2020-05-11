New wine helping to raise money for volunteer organization

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The release of a new wine is helping to feed the front lines and keep an important operation afloat.
Volunteers with Frontline Foods Charlottesville and World Central Kitchen have provided roughly 25,000 meals for front-line workers and those in need across the Charlottesville area during the coronavirus pandemic. When they found themselves in need of more resources, the team at Blenheim Vineyards team and musician Dave Matthews came together to create a limited edition On The Line wine.
The vineyard is also selling posters, shirts, and stickers to help raise money for the two organizations.
“This is one way that we can extend the duration of how long we’re able to provide services and support to our local restaurants, as well as our community members and front line workers,” John Kluge with Frontline Foods said.
All proceeds will be donated to Frontline Foods and World Kitchen so that they can continue feeding essential workers.
