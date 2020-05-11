Greene County Public Schools announces graduation plans

At the end of this month, seniors will have an opportunity to participate in an in-person graduation celebration at William Monroe High School (WMHS). During a previously scheduled time slot, seniors and their five guests are invited to move through various stations around the school. The stations will either have a pre-recorded speech or props to take photos. There will be a professional photographer in the Performing Arts Center (PAC) who will capture the moment seniors are handed their diplomas on stage. A video will also be created to commemorate the event. Organizers say that video should be available on the Greene County Public Schools website on June 1st.