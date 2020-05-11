Greene County Public Schools announces graduation plans

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With high school graduation just about here, Greene County school leaders are getting creative to give that special day back to students.
At the end of the month, seniors can go to William Monroe High School (WMHS) at individual time slots to see speeches or take photos.
A special car parade is also in the works for Friday, May 29. That will travel from WMHS to Nathanael Greene Elementary School.
Yard signs are also available for pickup. Planning for a traditional graduation ceremony is expected once more safety considerations are outlined at the state level.
05/11/2020 Greene County Public Schools Press Release:
(Stanardsville, Va.) Greene County School leaders continue planning creative ways to honor this year’s high school seniors while still following social distancing measures established to slow the spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus.
At the end of this month, seniors will have an opportunity to participate in an in-person graduation celebration at William Monroe High School (WMHS). During a previously scheduled time slot, seniors and their five guests are invited to move through various stations around the school. The stations will either have a pre-recorded speech or props to take photos. There will be a professional photographer in the Performing Arts Center (PAC) who will capture the moment seniors are handed their diplomas on stage. A video will also be created to commemorate the event. Organizers say that video should be available on the Greene County Public Schools website on June 1st.
Another exciting event in the works is the “Parade of the Class of 2020.” The car parade will take place Friday, May 29th at 6 p.m., beginning in the bus parking lot behind WMHS. Seniors, dressed in their graduation caps and gowns, will ride by high school faculty members then travel slowly in the bus lanes until they reach Nathanael Greene Elementary School. Spectors are allowed to watch the parade from their vehicles in any of the school parking lots.
School leaders have also ordered yard signs for families to display at their homes. They are available to pick up beginning today, May 11th after 4 p.m. An athletic facilities illumination in honor of the class of 2020 is also planned for the end of the month. That is slated to take place for 24 hours starting at midnight on May 30th.
Greene County Schools understands that these events do not replace the traditional ceremonies and celebrations generally associated with senior graduation. Our main priority, however, is to be a driving force behind keeping our community members safe and healthy. Planning for a traditional graduation ceremony is expected to begin once more safety considerations are outlined by Governor Ralph Northam and health experts.
