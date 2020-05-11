WATCH Gov. Northam delivering coronavirus briefing

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Northam is giving an update on the commonwealth’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor’s briefing got underway at 2 p.m. Monday, May 11. You can watch a live stream of the event below, and will be live tweeting it, as well.
*This article is being updated with information mentioned at the briefing.
Gov. Northam began Monday’s briefing by updating data metrics, references graphs shown Friday. The seven-day moving average of confirmed cases is going up, as expected as testing rises. Additionally, graphs show fewer hospitals are reporting issues with supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) . Last shortage reported several days ago, and Northam says adequate supplies is supporting ability to increase testing.
Other matters mentioned in Monday’s briefing:
- Northam stated the number of cases and hospitalizations do not give an accurate picture of the disease, specifically percentages and how the Northern Virginia region is experiencing higher numbers that many other parts of the commonwealth. Graphs show that region has a 25% rate of positive cases, but the rest of the commonwealth is closer to 10%.
- The governor said he recognizes different regions face different challenges. Northam says Phase One is the baseline for the state, some areas can move slower - such as Northern Virginia - if they request a delay. He later stated he would encourage folks who live in areas that are opening up slower to not travel to regions that have reduce restrictions. Clark Mercer, Northam’s chief of staff, says Northern Virginia is unique because of the large area that region constitutes (it is larger than some states).
- Phase One is set to begin on Friday, May 15, and is expected to last two-to-three weeks before moving into Phase Two. Each phase loosens certain guidelines, such as allowing restaurants to reopen dining rooms but still limiting the number of customers at a time. Northam has previously stated that a surge in COVID-19 cases could delay the beginning the next phase. The governor said Monday it is yet to be determined when Northern Virginia would start Phase One.
- Chief Diversity Officer Chief Dr. Janice Underwood says the Health Equity Task Force is meeting twice daily, in part to ensure vulnerable communities are supported during this crisis.
- Gov. Northam announced the DMV closure will be extended for at least the next week. Online services remain open.
- Gov. Northam says more than 50 localities have local elections on May 19. May 12th is the last day to request an absentee ballot be mailed. Anyone can use reason 2A. Northam says this is the safest way to vote in this election.
- Northam says the state continues to work towards a goal of conducting 10,000 COVID-19 tests a day. He noted Monday’s number of test was 9,801.
- Virginia is evaluating other firms and groups to work to increase testing, contact tracing, and other efforts. Contracts are in the works.
- Sec. of Public Safety Brian Moran addresses parole of Vincent Martin, who was convicted of killing a police officer back in 1979. That review is now on hold pending an independent investigation. Moran added that the parole board is “working furiously,” hearing more cases during COVID-19 crisis, and says most have parole denied.
