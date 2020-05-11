Cold Early Mornings, Cool Pleasant Days. Warmer By Late Week

Cool, dry air is in place and will make some cold overnights, but some pleasant and cool days. So far this month of May, a frequent trough or dip in the jet stream has kept temperatures below average and more like March levels. This pattern will change by the end of the week and weekend, as a ridge in the jet stream develops. This will make for a quick warm up of temperatures to June like levels by Friday into the weekend. Also, by this weekend, with warmer temperatures and a front nearby, some scattered afternoon and evening storms will make a return.