Cold Early Mornings, Cool Pleasant Days. Warmer By Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - March like to June like as we move through this May week.
Another Cold May overnight ahead. FROST ADVISORY for Central Virginia. FREEZE WARNING for the Valley and Blue Ridge, Midnight - 9 AM Tuesday. Protect crops and sensitive vegetation and plants from the cold temperatures, with lows in the low to mid 30s for most locations.
Cool, dry air is in place and will make some cold overnights, but some pleasant and cool days. So far this month of May, a frequent trough or dip in the jet stream has kept temperatures below average and more like March levels. This pattern will change by the end of the week and weekend, as a ridge in the jet stream develops. This will make for a quick warm up of temperatures to June like levels by Friday into the weekend. Also, by this weekend, with warmer temperatures and a front nearby, some scattered afternoon and evening storms will make a return.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lighter wind late. Areas of frost. Lows low to mid 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cool, pleasant. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to around 40.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, more seasonable. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.
Friday: Sun and clouds, warmer. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, warm. Scattered PM t-storms. Highs mid 80s. Lows low 60s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm, Scattered PM t-storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low 60s.
Monday: AM showers, partly sunny. Highs low 80s.
