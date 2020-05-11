Charlottesville theater teaming up with Magnolia Pictures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Paramount Theater on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is teaming up with Magnolia Pictures to give people a chance to watch movies.
Magnolia Pictures allows theaters to stream its movies, and gives 50% of the proceeds back to the theaters.
Matthew Simon, director of operations and programming at the Paramount Theater, says they just want to bring the magic of the theater into people’s homes during these tough times.
“We are an 87-year-old historic building, and part of the magic of coming and seeing a film is being part of that long history of sitting in the same venue," Simon said. "This wasn’t something we were pursing, however, now that is out there, it gives another platform.”
