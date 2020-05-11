Central Virginians share reservations about reopening in new survey

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People across central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley are sharing their experiences when it comes to COVID-19. The latest survey results, released Monday, show many in the area have some major reservations about the commonwealth reopening.
The results of the latest BeHeardCVA survey conducted by The Center for Survey Research at UVA’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service show two-thirds of people living in and around Charlottesville say keeping people at home right now is more important than reopening businesses.
“What surprised me in the findings is that even if conditions improved, if there were fewer cases and fewer deaths, people are still very reluctant to go out and do certain things that they used to do without thinking," Professor Tom Guterbock, Academic Director at The Center for Survey Research, said.
However, the results also show people who have jobs that can’t be done from home are much more likely to favor opening up the economy as soon as possible.
The 683 survey respondents include residents of Charlottesville, and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson counties.
“We’re divided on some important issues, like would it be good for us to open up before the rest of the state? About 48% say no, and about 43% say yes," Guterbock said.
The survey also asked whether people thought it would be safe to start traveling or welcoming tourists to the region. In both cases, the majority of people are answering “no”.
The Center for Survey Research hopes these answers will help show how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Central Virginians’ lives.
“I think overall, the results are saying that eventually we’re going to get back to normal, but it’s going to be a while before that normal comes to us," Guterbock said.
