Central Virginia winery teams up with wedding vendors for “Change the Date” wedding sweepstakes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For wedding venues like Veritas Vineyards, the COVID-19 pandemic came right as their busy season was about to kick off. The vineyard went from two to three weddings a weekend, to nothing. The delays and cancellations also sent couples scrambling, postponing the weddings they had planned for months, or years, indefinitely.
“Our heart goes out to them and breaks for them," Veritas Event Manager Emily Clemenson said.
That’s when the vineyard had an idea.
“We’re gonna give away a wedding to one deserving couple whose original wedding plans were affected by COVID-19," Clemenson said.
It’s not just the venue getting involved, either. Several vendors have already signed on to help make the wedding special, including a cake from Cakes by Rachel, floral arrangements by Foxtail Cottage, catering by the venue itself, and photography by 3 Cats Photo.
“Emily and I had been brainstorming behind the scenes," 3 Cats Photo Owner Beth Seliga said. "When they came up with this idea I thought it was brilliant.”
Any couple whose wedding has been impacted by coronavirus, whether cancelled or delayed indefinitely, can be nominated or apply themselves on the Veritas website. A team of judges will narrow it down to the top three and then the public will vote on the winner on the vineyard’s Facebook page.
“It’s really heartwarming to see love conquer amidst the pandemic," Seliga said.
The last day to apply is May 31. The wedding itself is scheduled for October 23, 2020.
