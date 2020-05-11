Central Virginia restaurants consider changes under phase one of Safer at Home Order

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some restaurants in Virginia are getting ready for more business in person. On Friday, May 15, Governor Ralph Northam’s restrictions on restaurants will change, allowing some customers to dine in as long as they are seated outside.
Shannah Evans manages the Riverside North restaurant in Albemarle County. She says she is anticipating new challenges that may come with the changes.
"It's a learning curve for everyone. Sometimes it may take a little bit longer to get your food but it's gonna be fresh and everything's new to everyone. We’ve never been in a pandemic,” said Evans.
Evans says its hard to know just what this new normal will look like under phase one of Northam’s Forward Virginia plan under the safer at home order. Under the new rules, customers can sit outside, only filling 50% capacity.
“I think it’s gonna pick up, which will be very nice. Obviously it’s a small business, it’s hard to keep afloat with what we’re doing, but people are really kind, and then being very helpful and still doing those to-go orders, so it’ll be nice to have a little bit of consistency again,” said Evans.
In Charlottesville, some restaurants may not take advantage of the relaxed rules. At Brasserie Saison, for staff and volunteers have been cooking meals for those on the front lines against the coronavirus.
“The most important thing is that we’re getting food to people who need it right now. It’s not just front line and hospitals, but also we’re working with Charlottesville Cares and getting food to those who really need it right now,” said Sean Chandler, the director of retail relations at Brasserie Saison.
Chandler says that the restaurant will continue to operate in that capacity, rather than opening up to customers for now.
“We are rethinking everything in the future, as well as it’s really important work that we’re doing right now,” he said.
For a full list of restaurants that are open for takeout and delivery in central Virginia, click here.
