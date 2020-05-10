SOCA in Staunton plans to have a season

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Local youth Soccer Organization Charlottesville Area (SOCA) league in Staunton is in full preparation to begin the season.
The plan is to play three on three with no substitutions which will limit the number of players on the field. No audience, parents, or friends will be able to watch physically.
Morris Hickman, the board of commissioner, checked with the Augusta county sheriff’s office and was told that, as long as they don’t go over the 10-person limit on the field, they were good to go.
“We’re going to have the parents sit right next to the field inside their cars so that we stay under the 10 person limit," Hickman said. “A bunch of the parents are really excited. They want to get their kids out of the house. We’ve been around for about 30 years I think in the valley.”
SOCA would also like to hold its summer camps if possible.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.