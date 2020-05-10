Domestic violence rates rise; UVA students take action

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Domestic violence rates have increased drastically under the stay-at-home order. A group of UVA students and staff are taking action and put on a virtual concert, where the artists could perform in the comfort of their own homes. All proceeds went to the Shelter for Help in Emergency (SHE).
“Like many people, I’ve been following the news about the impact coronavirus lockdown has and stay at home orders have on women trapped in abusive relationships," professor at UVA Naomi Dave said. "Following that news, I learned that not only is the shelter for help and emergency still open and still operating 24/7, but they’ve also lost a lot of recent opportunities for fundraising.”
The group hopes to raise awareness by campaigning a virtual benefit concert that involved a handful of local music artists in Charlottesville who performed for free.
“When she asked me to join on the team I was pretty excited," Veronica Merril, a rising fourth year at UVA, said. "I haven’t really worked with any of the women shelters in Charlottesville. After being in a course with her about music ethnography and seeing how powerful music can be in a community, I definitely saw the opportunity for having a virtual concert as one that would definitely benefit the shelter, but also musicians and give the musicians an opportunity to share their music with an audience maybe they haven’t shared their music with before.”
The list includes John D’Earth & Bonnie Gordon, Kendall Street Company, Harli Sykes, Estela Knott, and the Lua Project, Komi Da Homie, and Heather Mease.
“I’m so grateful for organizations like the shelter for help and emergency that they’re still out there doing this work despite being in the middle of this pandemic so I just wanted to support them in any way possible," Dave said.
If you would like to donate to SHE please go to shelterforhelpemergency.org
