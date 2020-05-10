Domestic violence rates rise; UVA students take action

“When she asked me to join on the team I was pretty excited," Veronica Merril, a rising fourth year at UVA, said. "I haven’t really worked with any of the women shelters in Charlottesville. After being in a course with her about music ethnography and seeing how powerful music can be in a community, I definitely saw the opportunity for having a virtual concert as one that would definitely benefit the shelter, but also musicians and give the musicians an opportunity to share their music with an audience maybe they haven’t shared their music with before.”