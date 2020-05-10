Charlottesville senior citizen gets a special Mother’s Day surprise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - During this time of increased isolation, Mother’s Day surprises are looking a little different but are appreciated more than ever.
Lelia Brown has been shut in her house since the start of the pandemic. She was planning on seeing her daughter and youngest son on Sunday, but they had to cancel their visit due to the threat of the virus.
To make her feel loved, sisters with the local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority brought the Mother’s Day celebration to her front porch.
“I didn’t know they were going to do that, they just asked me if I was going to be home at two o’clock, and I said yes and I had no idea about this, no idea at all," Brown said.
They say Brown, who has been a part of the chapter for 57 years, has been like a mother to them all.
"It made me feel very special, very special,” Brown said.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.