Brief Gusty Shower Chance Overnight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not as cold tonight. Tracking a fast moving and weak storm system for the overnight. Showers and thunderstorms over the Ohio Valley will weaken as they cross the Appalachians tonight. A gusty rain shower possible near or just after midnight.
It will be a little cooler Monday. A dry weather pattern for most of the the new week. Becoming much warmer late week and weekend.
The next best chance for a shower and thunderstorm looks to hold off until the weekend. The main storm track will stay to our northwest.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Breezy with a brief shower or sprinkle chance late. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs mid 50s for the Shenandoah Valley to the lower 60s for central Virginia. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Colder for the Shenandoah Valley.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows upper 30s to near 40.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 70. Lows upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Milder. Highs in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. Lows lower 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs in the 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs in the 80s. Lows 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Isolated shower/storm chance. Highs in the 80s.
